Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ: AIMAU) Announces Revised Terms and Conditions for Charter Amendment Proposal

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I recently disclosed revisions to certain terms and conditions in connection with a specific proposal, known as the “Charter Amendment Proposal.” This proposal aims to amend the third amended and restated memorandum and articles of association (the “Charter”) of the Company. If approved by shareholders, the Company will have until January 28, 2025, to finalize a business combination and may opt to extend up to nine times, by one-month increments, up to a total of nine months until October 28, 2025. This extension, termed the “New Monthly Extension,” comes with a modified contribution requirement to the Trust Account at $0.05 for each remaining public share, labeled as the “New Extension Fee.”

As previously stated in the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1, in case of redeeming public shares, the funds in the Trust Account, including interest earnings, will be used to finance the redemption. Notably, these funds will not be utilized to cover dissolution expenses. Furthermore, the Sponsor of the Company’s IPO, Aimfinity Investment LLC, has agreed to a waiver concerning the conversion ratio for Class B ordinary shares into Class A ordinary shares at the close of the Docter Business Combination.

Due to the adjournment of the Meeting, the deadline for public shareholders to submit their redemption requests or reversals has been extended to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, January 8, 2025. The Record Date for determining voting eligibility at the Meeting remains unchanged, set at the end of business on November 27, 2024. Shareholders who have previously voted and do not wish to alter their stance need not take any further action. Those yet to participate are encouraged to vote promptly.

For further details, shareholders can reference the current report on Form 8-K to be lodged with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) around January 6, 2025. The physical location and objectives of the Extraordinary Meeting remain the same, scheduled for January 9, 2025. Shareholders seeking information or needing documents may contact the Company’s proxy solicitor, Advantage Proxy, Inc., by phone or email.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company reiterates its commitment to updating investors on any developments. All concerned parties are urged to carefully review all related documentation, such as the Proxy Statement and SEC filings when available.

About Aimfinity Investment Corp. I

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology, hospitality, and consumer services sector.

