Real Good Food Company Faces Imminent Delisting from NASDAQ

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGF) received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on January 3, 2025, announcing the imminent delisting of the company’s common stock from Nasdaq. This decision was made by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel due to the company’s failure to comply with Nasdaq Listing 5250(c)(1) regarding the submission of periodic financial reports. As a consequence, trading in the company’s common stock, which has a par value of $0.0001 per share, was suspended effective January 6, 2025.

The Real Good Food Company is anticipated to transition its common stock to the Pink Open Market operated by the OTC Markets Group, familiarly known as the “pink sheets,” starting January 7, 2025. However, considering the company’s delayed filings, there is a possibility that trading might subsequently shift to OTC’s “Expert Market,” where stock quotes will not be publicly accessible. Market makers’ participation will determine the availability of trading for the company’s shares in the OTC markets.

In accordance with securities regulations, the company included forward-looking statements in its 8-K filing. The company highlighted the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with such statements, indicating potential discrepancies between the predicted outcomes and actual results due to filing delays, financial statement restatements, internal control weaknesses, and other factors outlined in their annual report and SEC filings.

The Real Good Food Company also provided an exhibit in the form of a press release on January 6, 2025, confirming the Nasdaq delisting decision. This release reiterated the company’s commitment to providing health-conscious frozen and refrigerated food products and its mission to offer nutritious, protein-rich foods with lower sugar and carbohydrate content.

The Real Good Food Company invites interested parties to visit their website or reach out via established communication channels for further information. Shareholders and stakeholders are advised to stay updated through the company’s official platforms for any future developments surrounding the transition of the common stock to the OTC markets.

Contact Details:

The Real Good Food Company

3 Executive Campus, Suite 155

Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

Email: ir@realgoodfoods.com

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

