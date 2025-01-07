Strawberry Fields REIT Completes Acquisition of Healthcare Facilities in Kansas

On January 6, 2025, Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN: STRW) filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, reporting the completion of the acquisition of six healthcare Facilities located in Kansas. The acquisition was finalized on January 2, 2025, with both parties not affiliated. The purchase price for the Facilities amounted to $24,000,000, which was funded through the company’s working capital.

The Facilities, consisting of five skilled nursing facilities and one assisted living facility, are now leased under a new 10-year master lease agreement to a group of third-party tenants. The tenants will operate the Facilities as skilled nursing and assisted living facilities under the terms of the master lease, which includes provisions for extension options.

In a press release issued on January 6, 2025, Strawberry Fields REIT highlighted the completion of the acquisition, emphasizing its commitment to strategic growth. The press release further detailed the company’s amassed deal flow at the end of 2024 and beginning of 2025, including acquisitions in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri amounting to a total of $116.5 million.

Moishe Gubin, Chairman and CEO of Strawberry Fields REIT, expressed enthusiasm for the recent acquisitions, stating, “Completing the acquisition of 15 facilities for over $115 million and entering into two new states is very exciting.” He further emphasized the company’s dedication to growth and investment strategy as it moves forward into 2025.

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc., a self-administered real estate investment trust, is engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and healthcare-related properties. With a portfolio spanning several states, the company owns 130 healthcare facilities totaling over 14,500 beds.

The company’s forward-looking statements, as detailed in the press release, point to the intent to continue growth and expansion while adhering to sound investment practices. Risks and uncertainties that could affect these forward-looking statements are outlined in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, with cautionary statements regarding potential variations from projected outcomes.

Investors seeking further details on the acquisitions and financial implications are encouraged to review the filings and press release provided by Strawberry Fields REIT.

