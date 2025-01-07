Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Masco (NYSE:MAS) Stock Price

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAS. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Get Masco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masco

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $73.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco has a 52 week low of $63.81 and a 52 week high of $86.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average of $77.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 59.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.