Spire Inc. President and CEO Takes Leave of Absence for Health Reasons

On January 3, 2025, Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) announced in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that Steven L. Lindsey, the President and Chief Executive Officer, has commenced a leave of absence for health-related reasons. Mr. Lindsey, who also holds the position of Chief Executive Officer at Spire Alabama Inc. and Spire Missouri Inc., will be on leave for an unspecified period. During his absence, Scott E. Doyle, the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will step into Mr. Lindsey’s role.

The Company stated that it does not anticipate any negative impact on its operations due to Mr. Lindsey’s absence. Additionally, Mr. Doyle will continue to serve as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, with no changes to his compensation in relation to the added responsibilities. Biographical information about Mr. Doyle can be found in the Company’s 2024 annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on November 20, 2024.

Spire Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, operates as a public utility holding company. The company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SR, and their Depositary Shares are also listed on the NYSE.

The departure announcement comes amidst Spire’s proactive measures to ensure smooth operations during the CEO’s absence. The Company reiterates its commitment to maintaining operational efficiency and continuity during this period. For further updates or inquiries regarding this matter, interested parties are encouraged to refer to the official SEC filing.

The filing was signed by Courtney M. Vomund, Senior Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, and Corporate Secretary for Spire Inc., Spire Missouri Inc., and Spire Alabama Inc. The Company continues to uphold its responsibilities in compliance with SEC regulations.

This news follows Spire’s dedication to transparency and investor communication, aiming to provide stakeholders with timely and relevant updates on key developments within the organization. Further details regarding the succession plan and any additional updates will be provided as the situation evolves.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

