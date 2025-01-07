Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Forestar Group Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $25.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.72.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.76 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forestar Group
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Forestar Group
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.