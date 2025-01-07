CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CRH. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

CRH stock opened at $93.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.52. The firm has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. CRH has a 52 week low of $66.42 and a 52 week high of $104.23.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 336.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in CRH by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CRH during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in CRH by 70.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

