Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital City Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCBG

Capital City Bank Group Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $35.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $68.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.