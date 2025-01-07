Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $44.85 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,270,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,040 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,658,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,384 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3,067.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,894 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 972,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,667,000 after purchasing an additional 649,997 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 20.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,515,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,434,000 after purchasing an additional 604,070 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

