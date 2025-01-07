Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning,RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

NUVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nuvation Bio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

NYSE:NUVB opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $952.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.16.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 58.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 913.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

