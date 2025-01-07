Reviewing HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) and Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) and Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

HealthEquity has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swvl has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.6% of HealthEquity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Swvl shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of HealthEquity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Swvl shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity 8.41% 9.70% 6.08% Swvl N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $1.15 billion 7.32 $55.71 million $1.09 89.08 Swvl $19.80 million 2.09 $3.06 million N/A N/A

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than Swvl.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HealthEquity and Swvl, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 1 13 0 2.93 Swvl 0 0 0 0 0.00

HealthEquity presently has a consensus price target of $110.71, suggesting a potential upside of 14.02%. Given HealthEquity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than Swvl.

Summary

HealthEquity beats Swvl on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers flexible spending accounts; health reimbursement arrangements; and Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act continuation services, as well as administers pre-tax commuter benefit programs. It serves clients through a direct sales force; benefits brokers and advisors; and a network of health plans, benefits administrators, benefits brokers and consultants, and retirement plan record-keepers. HealthEquity, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Draper, Utah.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. Swvl Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

