Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Light & Wonder from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group raised Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $86.09 on Tuesday. Light & Wonder has a fifty-two week low of $76.52 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 573.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,761,000 after acquiring an additional 493,295 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,597,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

