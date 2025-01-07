Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $63.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total value of $193,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,468.56. This trade represents a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 70,986 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $4,885,966.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026,096 shares in the company, valued at $345,946,187.68. The trade was a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 392,624 shares of company stock worth $24,200,504. 13.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Intapp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 28.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 456,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,173,000 after acquiring an additional 100,982 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at $609,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.00 and a beta of 0.73. Intapp has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $71.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $118.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

