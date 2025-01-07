Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRA. TD Cowen upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Atara Biotherapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $103.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.51.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.77) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $40.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($16.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 124,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

