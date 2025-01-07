Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.67.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st.
Shares of FOXF stock opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. Fox Factory has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 115.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.86 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.
