Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 29,092 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.5% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 913,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. Fox Factory has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 115.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.86 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

