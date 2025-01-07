Reviewing Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) & Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orkla ASA 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0 0 0 1 4.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orkla ASA $6.43 billion 1.35 $492.58 million $0.53 16.35 Kawasaki Heavy Industries $12.81 billion 0.61 $175.11 million $1.00 18.66

Earnings and Valuation

Orkla ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kawasaki Heavy Industries. Orkla ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kawasaki Heavy Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Orkla ASA has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Orkla ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Kawasaki Heavy Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Orkla ASA pays out 73.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kawasaki Heavy Industries pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orkla ASA 8.18% 12.95% 7.03% Kawasaki Heavy Industries 3.17% 9.62% 2.26%

Summary

Kawasaki Heavy Industries beats Orkla ASA on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations. It also provides confectionery, biscuit, and snack products; and spices, masalas, and various food products based on dried mixes. In addition, the company offers personal care, hygiene, laundry detergent, and cleaning products; dietary supplement, oral care, sport nutrition, and weight control products; wound care products and first aid equipment; painting tools and accessories; basic and wool garments; and professional cleaning products. It operates Gymgrossisten, Proteinfabrikken, Bodystore, and Fitnesstukku e-commerce portals for health and sports nutrition products; and restaurants. Additionally, the company supplies margarine and butter blends, bread and cake improvers and mixes, yeast, marzipan, and ice cream ingredients; produces and supplies hydro power to the Nordic power market; and develops and sells real estate properties. It offers its food products under the Grandiosa, TORO, Stabburet, Felix, Paulúns, Fun Light, Abba, Beauvais, Kalles, Den Gamle Fabrik, Hamé, and Vitana brands; confectionery and snacks under the KiMs, Nidar, Stratos, Sætre, Göteborgs Kex, OLW, Panda, Laima, Selga, Taffel, Kalev, and Nói Síríus brands; home and personal care products under Zalo, OMO, Blenda, Jif, Define, Solidox, Dr Greve, Lano, and Bliw; health produtcs under Möller's, Jordan, Vitalab, OSL, Cederroth First Aid, Salvequick, Livol, Nutrilett, Maxim, Collett, Solidox and CuraMed brands; and food ingredients under the Odense, Mors Hjemmebakte, KronJäst, Bakkedal, and NATURLI brands. It has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Baltics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts. The company also manufactures railway cars; a range of rolling stocks, including Shinkansen, electric cars, passenger coaches, freight cars, locomotives, diesel locomotives, and transit systems. In addition, it engages in the production and sale of energy-related machinery and systems, marine machinery and systems, industrial equipment, and environmental equipment. Further, the company manufactures and supplies motorcycles, off-road four wheelers, watercrafts, general-purpose gasoline engines, etc. Additionally, it manufactures and sells pumps, motors, valves, and various hydraulic machinery, as well as assembles hydraulic systems; and industrial robots for use in welding, assembly, handling, painting, and palletization for various industries, including automotive and electronics industries. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

