Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$147.89.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$188.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Steve Frazier purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$152.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,397.68. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSE CTC.A opened at C$156.23 on Tuesday. Canadian Tire has a 52-week low of C$126.25 and a 52-week high of C$163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$152.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$150.53.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

