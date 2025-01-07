Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.75.
VKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VKTX
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $837,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 43.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 31,011 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $999,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 88.0% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 17,159 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 62,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance
VKTX stock opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 0.95.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Viking Therapeutics
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.