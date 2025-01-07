JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $72.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research raised Terreno Realty to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.22.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TRNO

Terreno Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $58.99 on Monday. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $53.78 and a twelve month high of $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average is $63.97. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.24). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $99.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 107.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Terreno Realty by 1.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.