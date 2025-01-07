Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives $7.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.09. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.19 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 248.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,325,000 after buying an additional 4,606,711 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,822,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 88.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,418,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 665,452 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at $2,382,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,469,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,629,000 after buying an additional 365,115 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

