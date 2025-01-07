BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

BIOLASE Price Performance

BIOLASE Company Profile

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302,333.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $1.94.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

