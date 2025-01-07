Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evoke Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evoke Pharma stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.42% of Evoke Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

