ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:CNET opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
