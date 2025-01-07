ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNETGet Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNET opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

