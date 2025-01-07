Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Given “Market Perform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RSI. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 0.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of RSI stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $14.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -709.00 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, insider Einar Roosileht sold 48,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $687,510.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 830,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,299.68. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 575,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,905,808. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 542,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,094. Corporate insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 17.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 15.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth about $98,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Further Reading

