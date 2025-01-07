Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $33.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth $1,497,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 56.6% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,517,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,085,000 after acquiring an additional 548,493 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,856,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 36,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

