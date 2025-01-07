adidas (ETR:ADS) Shares Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €231.90 ($241.56) and last traded at €233.60 ($243.33). Approximately 267,860 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €236.70 ($246.56).

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €228.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €225.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

