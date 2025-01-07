LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Stock Price Down 19.2% – Should You Sell?

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 19.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 2,135,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,156% from the average session volume of 170,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

LexaGene Trading Down 19.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.01. The firm has a market cap of C$14.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.

About LexaGene

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

