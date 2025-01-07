East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Shares Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

East Africa Metals Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.03.

About East Africa Metals

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

