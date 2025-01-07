Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €170.80 ($177.92) and last traded at €171.20 ($178.33). Approximately 468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €173.40 ($180.63).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.71, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €179.44 and its 200-day moving average price is €186.88.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

