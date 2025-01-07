Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) (CVE:REN) Stock Price Up 7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) (CVE:REN – Get Free Report) shot up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.61. 70,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 103,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.80 million and a P/E ratio of -17.43. The company has a current ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 16.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

About Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V)

Renaissance Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in a portfolio of precious metal exploration projects primarily located in Nevada and Utah.

