Puma (ETR:PUM) Trading Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €43.06 ($44.85) and last traded at €43.50 ($45.31). 348,579 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,810% from the average session volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.29 ($46.14).

Puma Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €44.80 and its 200 day moving average is €41.70.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

