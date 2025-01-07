Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Trading Up 3.4% – Should You Buy?

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 3,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 193,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
Gowest Gold Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.65 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.11.
Gowest Gold Company Profile
Gowest Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers one patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 109 square kilometers in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.
