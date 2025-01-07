Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Trading 1.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.88 and last traded at $55.75. Approximately 85,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $54.96.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Main Sector Rotation ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 412,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,181,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

