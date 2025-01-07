Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Shares Down 1% – Here’s Why

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 8,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 13,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whitehaven Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th.

Whitehaven Coal Price Performance

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

