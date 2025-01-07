iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.82 and last traded at $35.11. 185,240 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.15.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $966.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.51.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PICK. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
