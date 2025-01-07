Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for ZION Earnings

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZION. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $55.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $63.22.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,041,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,515,000 after purchasing an additional 896,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,003,000 after buying an additional 929,251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,687,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,367,000 after buying an additional 140,084 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,684,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,762,000 after buying an additional 538,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,592,000 after acquiring an additional 30,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $580,436.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,265,325.92. The trade was a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $234,422.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,210.44. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,881 shares of company stock worth $1,108,184. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.18%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

