Brokers Offer Predictions for LKQ’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for LKQ in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $36.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average is $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. LKQ has a 52 week low of $35.56 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.30.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 20.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in LKQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 93,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in LKQ by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 78,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $184,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,462 shares in the company, valued at $13,795,180.08. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

