Q1 EPS Estimates for T-Mobile US Reduced by Zacks Research

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T-Mobile US in a research report issued on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.56. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $9.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $212.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $158.84 and a 12 month high of $248.15.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $4,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,318,249.85. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. This represents a 40.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,969 shares of company stock worth $46,656,527 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after purchasing an additional 876,182 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,586,000 after acquiring an additional 248,828 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 255,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

