What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Pfizer Q1 Earnings?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Pfizer in a report issued on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

PFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.15.

Shares of PFE opened at $26.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38,015 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 1,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 232.43%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

