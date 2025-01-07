Raymond James Issues Negative Forecast for Cameco Earnings

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cameco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Cameco’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cameco

Cameco Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:CCJ opened at $54.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.38 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 84.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cameco by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.