What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for Neogen Q2 Earnings?

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Neogen in a report issued on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Neogen’s FY2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

NEOG stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. Neogen has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.05 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 923,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after buying an additional 233,796 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,387 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 129.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 366,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 207,160 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Neogen by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,932,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,340,000 after purchasing an additional 236,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 14,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,382.60. The trade was a 7.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

