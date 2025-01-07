Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for COST Earnings

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $4.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.00. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $17.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.41 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $19.68 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.52 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COST. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $876.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,013.59.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $922.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $944.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $897.06. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $654.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,008.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $409.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.84.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.15, for a total value of $3,921,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $9,091,512.30. This trade represents a 30.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total transaction of $1,266,866.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,400 shares in the company, valued at $24,514,232. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,981,347 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 2,129 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

