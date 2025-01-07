William Blair Cuts Earnings Estimates for Global Industrial

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a report issued on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Shares of Global Industrial stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $918.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.44 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 24.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Bruce Leeds sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $165,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,529. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIC. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Industrial during the third quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Global Industrial during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

