Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of Broadcom Q2 Earnings

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Broadcom in a research report issued on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Broadcom’s current full-year earnings is $3.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Broadcom’s FY2025 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $236.41 on Monday. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 205.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.24.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total value of $10,798,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,246,926.56. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,128 shares of company stock valued at $39,099,840. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1,073.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.