What is William Blair’s Forecast for MSM FY2026 Earnings?

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.74. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.20.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $79.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average is $81.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.91. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $72.79 and a 12-month high of $104.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $952.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

In related news, Director Philip Peller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $80,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,199.08. This represents a 18.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $4,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,849 shares in the company, valued at $126,761,435.64. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 442.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 35,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 57.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

