Noble Financial Issues Positive Forecast for AZZ Earnings

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AZZ in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 3rd. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for AZZ’s FY2025 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $409.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.50 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.63%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AZZ from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $85.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.79. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,798,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AZZ by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

