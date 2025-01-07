Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Insider Ricky Sandler Sells 915,603 Shares

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider Ricky Sandler sold 915,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 695 ($8.70), for a total value of £6,363,440.85 ($7,961,267.17).

Ricky Sandler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Entain alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Ricky Sandler sold 4,334,882 shares of Entain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 806 ($10.08), for a total value of £34,939,148.92 ($43,712,184.31).

Entain Trading Up 2.4 %

LON ENT opened at GBX 692.80 ($8.67) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.96. Entain Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 498.50 ($6.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,033.43 ($12.93). The company has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,082.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 747.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 695.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.26) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Entain from GBX 1,030 ($12.89) to GBX 1,010 ($12.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,077.25 ($13.48).

View Our Latest Report on Entain

Entain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.