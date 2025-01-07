HC Wainwright Comments on OptiNose FY2029 Earnings

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OptiNose in a report released on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for OptiNose’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OptiNose from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of OPTN opened at $6.12 on Monday. OptiNose has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of -0.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in OptiNose during the third quarter worth about $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in OptiNose by 173.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 171,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 108,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in OptiNose by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in OptiNose by 15.4% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,140,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 152,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

