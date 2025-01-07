Rebecca Napier Sells 3,324 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Napier sold 3,324 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,308 ($16.36), for a total transaction of £43,477.92 ($54,395.00).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Rebecca Napier acquired 12 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,306 ($16.34) per share, for a total transaction of £156.72 ($196.07).

On Friday, October 18th, Rebecca Napier bought 12 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,283 ($16.05) per share, with a total value of £153.96 ($192.62).

Shares of LON BVIC opened at GBX 1,310.16 ($16.39) on Tuesday. Britvic plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 770 ($9.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,333 ($16.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,568.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,291.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,263.88.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

