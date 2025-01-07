B. Riley Has Optimistic Outlook of ARWR FY2025 Earnings

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.79) per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of ARWR opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.97. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 383,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 54,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 16,534 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $219,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,764,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,709,000.60. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 2,850 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,800. This trade represents a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,009. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

